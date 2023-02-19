Two Dead in Multiple Fatal Shootings in Boston

Two people are dead in multiple fatal shootings that happened late Saturday Night in Boston.

A shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Saturday night drew a large response from law enforcement.

At least two police K-9s were seen alongside numerous officers at a crime scene that had been partitioned off with yellow police tape near Fermoy Heights Avenue and Shandon Road.

According to authorities, police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived in the area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed detectives going door-to-door, and walking around with flashlights. There were multiple evidence markers on the ground on a sidewalk next to a playground and basketball court.

Later that night there was a large police presence at in the area of 958 Tremont Street.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead, according to authorities. The other victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Police roped off the surrounding streets there. A police k9 was on scene and evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call BPD at (617) 343-4470.