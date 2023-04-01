Northeastern Student Involved in Apparent ‘Tragic Accident,' University Says

Boston police were investigating an incident Saturday night that they called a "trauma" and what Northeastern University called an apparently "tragic accident" involving a student.

Police received a call around 7 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Judge Street Path, in Mission Hill, where they spent more than two hours. Yellow police tape could be seen blocking off a parking lot, with several houses on each side.

An NBC10 Boston crew saw investigators going in and out of one home, taking pictures and carrying bags outside. Our crew also saw Northeastern University police officers at the scene, alongside Boston police.

“We can confirm that a Northeastern student was involved in what appears to be a tragic accident Saturday evening. We are awaiting confirmation from the hospital on the student’s current condition. Because this incident is the subject of a police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” a Northeastern University spokesperson said in a statement Sunday morning.

Officials tell NBC10 Boston that this incident involves a woman in her 20s, who doesn't live at the home, and that it appears to have been an accident.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston that there was some sort of gathering or event at the Judge Street Path house earlier and then they saw a large police response.

"We noticed a lot of like police cars driving by the park, and we're like, where are they going? And then it turns out, it was on our street," one neighbor said. "The whole like driveway was blocked off by yellow tape, there were tons of policemen like standing outside, they were here for hours, I'd say at least two hours, standing around, taking photos in the house."

Police have not released any information regarding the circumstances of what happened, and there has been no word on the woman's condition.

No other details have been released as police continue to investigate.