Person shot and killed in Brockton, Mass., police say

By Oscar Margain

A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Brockton police said they received a call just before 12:30 a.m. about a person who was shot in a car on Nason Street.

An NBC10 Boston photographer at the scene saw a car with what appeared to have a bullet hole in the driver's side window. Some evidence markers were also seen on the pavement.

While the shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information about the shooting should call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.

