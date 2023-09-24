Maine

Police looking for man suspected of robbing Shaw's in Maine

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Shaw's Supermarket in Falmouth, Maine on Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at the Grocery store around 10 a.m. but the suspect had already fled, according to reports from News Center Maine.

The man was described as a middle aged or older white man wearing a green hoodie, baseball har, sunglasses, gray pants and steel toed boots, according to Falmouth Police.

According to authorities, the man said he was armed when he approached the customer service counter and demanded money.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Falmouth Police at 207-781-2300.

The incident remains under investigation.

