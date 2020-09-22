Local

Massachusetts

Police Looking for Missing Girl, 13, From Winthrop

Jasmine Racca, 13, of Winthrop, has not been seen since Thursday, Sept. 17.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A police department in Massachusetts is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl from Winthrop who has been missing for five days.

Jasmine Racca has not been seen since Thursday, Sept. 17, when she left her Jefferson Street home in the middle of the night, according to Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty. 

Racca is described by police as approximately 165 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. Police say she is between 5'3" and 5'5" tall.

Local

coronavirus pandemic 25 mins ago

RI Man Tried to Scam Millions in Stimulus Funds: Feds

Boston 1 hour ago

Ban on Plastic Bags to Resume in Boston Oct. 1

The Winthrop Police Department is strongly encouraging anyone who believes they may know Racca's whereabouts to call 911.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWinthropMissing Teen
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us