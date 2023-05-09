Police Make Arrest After Woman Killed in Chelsea Stabbing, Authorities Say

Police have made an arrest after a woman was found stabbed to death inside an apartment in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Monday, authorities said.

The Chelsea Police Department confirmed the arrest to NBC10 Boston early Tuesday morning.

First responders were at the scene of the apartment building on LaFayette Avenue Monday morning.

The woman was identified as 59-year-old Margarita Morehead by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. She had been stabbed numerous times.

Chelsea police said there wasn't believed to be a danger to the public.

Police have said the victim was stabbed by someone she knew and that there is no threat to the public.

Neighbors said the building is usually quiet and were stunned to hear of the deadly attack, which they called shocking, unexpected, and sad. They are hoping an arrest is made soon.

"I'm nervous. I was afraid when I first heard," one woman who lives in the building said.

"This is horrible. This is uncalled for," one man told NBC10 Boston. "Something like this happened at this time of day? That's tragic. Just take somebody's mother, sister, you know what I'm saying?"

Investigators were seen going in and out of the apartment building throughout the day Monday, searching for evidence, and they were still on scene more than 12 hours later.

The DA's office tells us this is the first homicide of the year in the city. An investigation is ongoing.