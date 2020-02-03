Police: ‘Multiple’ Victims in Maine Shootings

Police say one man is in custody following shootings in Downeast Maine on Monday morning.

Maine State Police said the shootings occurred in Washington County, and there are multiple victims. No information was released on the exact number of people shot or the seriousness of their injuries.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

According to News Center Maine, the shootings occurred around 11 a.m. in Machias and Jonesboro.

Schools in the Machias school district went into a hard lockdown after police alerted them to the shootings, school officials said. The lockdowns were lifted shortly after noon.

State police are expected to provide an update on the situation at 5 p.m.