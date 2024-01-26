Braintree

Police search neighborhoods for person accused of robbing CVS pharmacy in Braintree

After an extensive search, the person left the area, police said

A CVS pharmacy in Braintree, Massachusetts, was robbed on Thursday and prompted police to comb through nearby neighborhoods for the alleged thief, according to authorities.

The robbery happened at the CVS pharmacy in South Braintree Square, Braintree police said.

Officers were seen with K-9s searching the backyards of several homes behind the retail store.

A woman told NBC10 Boston that she saw the person police were looking for across her yard.

"I saw a man jump out of my backyard," said My Nguyen. "He tried to explain from the backyard — he was trying to find his way to the MBTA. He just smiled to me and just walked away and said, 'I took the wrong way.'"

After an extensive search, police said they believed the person left the area.

Details surrounding the robbery weren't immediately available.

