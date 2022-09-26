Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont

Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week.

Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont.

The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great Pyrenees and were last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. One of the puppies is white, one is white with a black spot over its eye and one is white with a black spot on its tail, police said.

Anyone with information on the missing puppies is asked to call the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.