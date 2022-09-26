Local

Vermont

Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont

The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great Pyrenees and were last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week.

Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont.

The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great Pyrenees and were last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. One of the puppies is white, one is white with a black spot over its eye and one is white with a black spot on its tail, police said.

Anyone with information on the missing puppies is asked to call the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Vermont stories

Vermont Sep 23

Vermont Distiller Aims to Boost Pollinator Habitat With ‘Bee’s Knees Week’

Vermont Sep 22

Vermont Sheriff Candidate Breaks Silence Amid Investigation Into Rough Handling of Detainee

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us