Police Searching for Armed Brockton Bank Robbers; Guns, Getaway Vehicle Found

Officers chased after the robbers, two men who were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, but didn't immediately catch them

By Asher Klein

A Brockton police cruiser at a bank that was robbed Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, and police said they were looking for the thieves.

No one was hurt in the robbery at the Santander bank on Torrey Street about 10 a.m., according to the Brockton Police Department.

Officers chased after the robbers, two men who were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, but didn't immediately catch them. They did find two guns believed to have been used in the robbery, the vehicle they used to get away and stolen money, police said.

Police dogs were brought in to search for the robbers, according to police.

They said a woman was taken to a hospital from the bank after she said she didn't feel well.

