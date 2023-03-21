Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Fall River

Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl from Fall River who has been reported missing.

Police say Giulia Cabral was last seen in the Claflin Street area after leaving her home for school at 9 a.m. Monday. She did not arrive at her school.

Cabral is described as being about 5'4 and 127 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

According to police, she may have gone to Peabody in a blue vehicle with a male in his teens or 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-676-8511 or dial 911.