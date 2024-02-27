Police searching for missing girl, 12, last seen at Peabody hotel Sunday

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for two days from Peabody, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday.

Iris Matul was last seen at the Holiday Inn in the city on Sunday. The girl, a student at Pickering Middle School in Lynn, had a Vans backpack and no cellphone, according to a missing persons poster from the Massachusetts Commonwealth Fusion Center.

She is about 4-foot-5 with brown hair and eyes, according to the missing person flyer. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black shirt and pants and white Adidas sneakers.

Iris could be in Lynn or Saugus, police said, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Peabody police at 978-538-6300.

