Peabody

Police searching for missing girl, 12, last seen at Peabody hotel Sunday

Iris Matul could be in Lynn or Saugus, police said, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Peabody police at 978-538-6300

By Asher Klein

Images of Iris Matul, a 12-year-old girl missing from Peabody, Massachusetts.
Handout

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for two days from Peabody, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday.

Iris Matul was last seen at the Holiday Inn in the city on Sunday. The girl, a student at Pickering Middle School in Lynn, had a Vans backpack and no cellphone, according to a missing persons poster from the Massachusetts Commonwealth Fusion Center.

She is about 4-foot-5 with brown hair and eyes, according to the missing person flyer. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black shirt and pants and white Adidas sneakers.

Iris could be in Lynn or Saugus, police said, asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Peabody police at 978-538-6300.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Peabody news

Feb 14

Police respond to Peabody apartment complex for report of shots fired

storm Feb 13

Video shows ambulance narrowly dodging overturning car during Massachusetts snowstorm

This article tagged under:

Peabody
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us