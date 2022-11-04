Police Seek Help ID'ing Person of Interest in Roxbury Halloween Assault

Boston police are asking for the public's help in solving an assault that took place on Halloween night in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police said they are looking for a male suspect accused of an aggravated assault around 9:15 p.m. near 145 Moreland St., along with a woman who was seen fleeing the area with the suspect in a white SUV.

According to police, the male suspect confronted another male with what they believe was a pellet or BB gun and proceeded to shoot toward the victim several times.

The suspect is described as being about 6' tall, with a small beard. He was wearing jeans a black shirt and possibly an exterior-worn ballistic vest.

Police did not release any images of the suspect, but did release photos of the woman he was reportedly with, as well as the vehicle they fled in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).