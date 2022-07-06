Police Seek Public's Help Locating Maine Family That Never Returned From Camping Trip

Police in Maine are asking for the public's help in locating a family that failed to return home after a recent camping trip.

Sanford police said in a Facebook post Saturday that they are looking for Jill Sidebotham, her 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen. They were believed to have been camping in the Phillips area in Franklin County.

Family members told News Center Maine that Jill Sidebotham last contacted her family on June 28 and they were supposed to have returned home two days later.

The family was last seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a black rear bumper and the Maine license plate 1563VJ in the Rumford area, police said.

Jill's father, Ron Sidebotham, said leaving for such a long period of time is not common behavior for his daughter.

"We're really scared right now," he said. "Not knowing is almost as bad as if something bad did happen. Not knowing is just eating away and eating away."

Sanford police said they don't consider the disappearance suspicious at this time.

Anyone who has seen any of the three missing people is asked to call Sanford police at 207-324-9170.