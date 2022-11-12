Police Seek Suspect After Dog Left Abandoned in Maine Home

Police in Caribou, Maine are searching for a person that left a dog abandoned in an empty home.
The dog was found abandoned in a closet in a recently purchased home. Police say the home had been vacant for quite a while before it was bought.
Police say the dog is now getting the care it needs.
Authorities have not named the suspect but say they have identified someone and are working to find him. No additional information has been released.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.