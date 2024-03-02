Police seek person of interest in Wilmington break-in

Police in Wilmington, Massachusetts, are searching for the person who broke into a home earlier this week.

Investigators said the person of interest pictured above was spotted near Middlesex Avenue and Main Street on February 28.

More details, including if anything was taken from the home, were not immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has other information is asked to call police at 978-658-5071.

