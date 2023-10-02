Police: Vermont man tried to steal gas, threatened bystanders with knife

Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly tried to steal gas from a local store and then threatened bystanders with a knife.

State police said they were called to the Marshfield Village Store on Route 2 shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who was attempting to steal gas. When bystanders confronted the man, he allegedly threatened them with a knife.

When state police arrived, they located the man, who ran away from them. While fleeing the scene, he pulled a knife on responding troopers. He was ultimately able to evade police, and his whereabouts are unknown.

State police said they identified the man as Kyle Bressette, 35, of Barre, who already had an active warrant for his arrest.

They are known asking for the public's help in locating Bressette. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.