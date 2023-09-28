Vermont

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives Vermont housing trust $20M

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one of the richest women in the world and has given more than $14 million to hundreds of charities over the past three years

In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

A housing trust in Vermont has received $20 million — the largest donation in its history — from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Representatives for Champlain Housing Trust said Wednesday that Scott made the donation through her fund, Yield Giving. Scott, one of the richest women in the world and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given more than $14 billion to hundreds of charities over the past three years.

The trust, which has existed for almost four decades, said it will use the money to further its mission of developing affordable homes in northwestern Vermont.

Champlain Housing Trust chief executive officer Michael Monte said the donation reflects Scott's confidence in the trust's “efforts to address the region’s housing crisis, the work we do in supporting people in need, and the track record of serving our communities over the last 40 years.”

