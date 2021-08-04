Police Seek Woman Last Seen Last Month in Brattleboro, Vt.

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen July 20 in Brattleboro, Vermont.

Toni Baker, 41, was seen on foot in the city that Tuesday morning, but is not familiar with the area, police in Brattleboro said Wednesday. She may be experiencing a mental health crisis, police added.

Baker is described as being about 5'6 and 150 pounds.

When she was last seen, Baker was wearing a light grey hoodie with Mickey Mouse designs, grey sweatpants, black sandals and white socks, police said. She was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950.