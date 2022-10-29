Police: Toddler in Critical Condition After Crash in Woonsocket, RI

Police are investigating a crash in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, early Saturday morning where a toddler was injured and is now in critical condition.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Diamond Hill and Mendon Road, according to police who were patrolling the area.

A 21-year-old woman was driving one of the vehicles with a 21-year-old man in the passenger seat and the woman's two children in the back seats, according to authorities.

Police said the man and woman were transported to Rhode Island Hospital while the children were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said the 2-year-old is in critical condition, while the other 1-year-old child has since been released and now in the care of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The man was in violation of a no contact order with the driver. Police said they expect a number of charges to be filed against the driver.

The crash is under investigation.