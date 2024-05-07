Cost to repair Washington Bridge in RI now over $400M

It's going to cost the state of Rhode Island more than they thought to demolish and replace the Washington Bridge, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Gov. Dan McKee's administration is now estimating the total cost will be more than $400 million.

The Department of Transportation initially guessed the project would cost no more than $300 million.

The state estimates that it will cost $40.52 million to demolish the existing westbound bridge and $368.3 million to rebuild a new one, reports WJAR. RIDOT also said that $46 million will be needed for emergency expenses.

McKee is now trying to secure federal grant money to help ease the burden of the cost of rebuilding on the state.