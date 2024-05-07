Rhode Island

Cost to repair Washington Bridge in RI now over $400M

R.I. Gov. Dan McKee is now trying to secure federal grant money to help ease the burden of the cost of rebuilding on the state

WJAR-TV

It's going to cost the state of Rhode Island more than they thought to demolish and replace the Washington Bridge, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Gov. Dan McKee's administration is now estimating the total cost will be more than $400 million.

The Department of Transportation initially guessed the project would cost no more than $300 million.

The state estimates that it will cost $40.52 million to demolish the existing westbound bridge and $368.3 million to rebuild a new one, reports WJAR. RIDOT also said that $46 million will be needed for emergency expenses.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

McKee is now trying to secure federal grant money to help ease the burden of the cost of rebuilding on the state.

More on the Washington Bridge closure

Rhode Island May 1

RI seeks proposals from companies for Washington Bridge project

Rhode Island Apr 22

3rd westbound lane on Washington Bridge gets first weekday rush hour test

Rhode Island Mar 19

Buttigieg tours RI's Washington Bridge, won't say how much of rebuild feds will cover

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us