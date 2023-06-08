Local

Jamaica Plain

Possible hazmat situation at Jamaica Plain thrift store sends 3 to hospital

The Boston Police Department said a thrift store believes a donation it received could be hazardous; first responders could be seen going in and out of Boomerangs on Centre Street

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

Three people were taken to a hospital Thursday evening after a donation that was believed to be hazardous was made to a thrift store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Details were limited, but multiple ambulances and fire vehicles could be seen on Centre Street. Aerial footage showed first responders going in and out of Boomerangs.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. The store closed at 6, according to its listed hours.

The Boston Police Department did not say what type of item was donated that prompted the hazmat response.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Boston EMS said it transported three people to an area hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Jamaica PlainMassachusettsBostonhazmat
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us