Possible hazmat situation at Jamaica Plain thrift store sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to a hospital Thursday evening after a donation that was believed to be hazardous was made to a thrift store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Details were limited, but multiple ambulances and fire vehicles could be seen on Centre Street. Aerial footage showed first responders going in and out of Boomerangs.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. The store closed at 6, according to its listed hours.

The Boston Police Department did not say what type of item was donated that prompted the hazmat response.

Boston EMS said it transported three people to an area hospital.

No further information was immediately available.