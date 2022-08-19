Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham

A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced.
Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
"Preliminarily, it appears to be a murder/suicide," Cruz wrote on Twitter.
The DA did not release any further details, including the location where the shootings occurred.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Local
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.