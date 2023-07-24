Possibly two victims hurt during overnight shooting in Roxbury, police say

A possible double shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston was under investigation overnight by police.

The Boston Police Department responded at around 10:15 p.m. to a possible double shooting on Walnut Avenue in Roxbury, the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene as well, and said that it took two people to a hospital.

A large police presence was seen in the area as law enforcement investigated the shooting.

Additional details have not yet been made available.