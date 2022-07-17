Power Outages, Damage Reported in Walpole After Storm Moves Through

Power outages were reported Sunday in Walpole, Massachusetts, after scattered storms moved through the area.

There were 225 customers without power after the pop-up isolated shower occurred around 2 p.m.

The rain was strong enough to cause some damage, with minor debris on the road into town.

There were downed power lines on Route 27, with three lines touching the ground. A tree branch was also down in the road.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

WATCH: resident on Route 27 in #Walpole captures moment a tree branch falls on top of power lines, then a blast during PM storm. The eyewitness’ neighbor said wind picked up her trampoline and tossed several yards away. Last check 195 customers without power. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/hpE10Fkt7U — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) July 17, 2022

One family told NBC10 Boston they were hoping Eversource could restore power quickly, with heat being the obvious concern amid no air conditioner or working refrigerators.

Eversource estimated power would be restored around 6:45 p.m.