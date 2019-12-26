Propane Leak Apparent Cause of NH Hotel Explosion

A propane leak appears to be the cause of an explosion inside a New Hampshire hotel on Christmas Day, fire officials said Thursday.

Ten people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the early morning blast at the Element Hotel in Lebanon.

Firefighters responded to the Foot Hill Street property at 5:15 a.m. to check out a report of smoke in a mechanical room. At the same time, there was an active propane leak in an adjacent room, which is believed to have caused the explosion.

Two firefighters who were injured were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. One suffered a head injury, broken ribs, and a broken arm that will need surgery, fire officials said. The other firefighter was treated for a head injury and singe burns.

Eight hotel guests were also seen at DHMC for minor injuries, including from slips and falls, the Lebanon Fire Department said.

All ten people injured were released the same day, according to authorities.

Authorities said the explosion was contained to the hotel and does not appear to be criminal in nature.

Due to the significant amount of damage, the hotel will remain closed for repairs.