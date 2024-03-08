Providence police seek person of interest in attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl

Police in Providence, Rhode Island, are searching for whomever tried to kidnap a young girl on her way home from school this week.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that the Providence Police Department is looking for 45-year-old Marc Pierre, who is being called a person of interest in the attempted abduction. He is 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a green coat, gray hooded sweatshirt and green or black winter cap.

Police say Pierre may be the man who grabbed a 10-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon. According to WJAR, the child fought back and ran to nearby Sir Speedy print shop where she called her mom, who then contacted police.

Witnesses were able to provide a description to police to help them in their investigation.

According to police, Pierre is known to hang around Nashua and North Main Street, as well as 181 Corliss Street. Officers were seen in the area searching for him on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 401-559-2899.

People who live and work in the area told WJAR they are shocked by what happened.

"Kids are our most vulnerable population and they can't defend themselves so it is very concerning," said Matthew Espeut, who works less than a mile away at Providence Fit Body Boot Camp on North Main Street.

A woman whose child uses the same bus stop believes the mayor needs to come out and really see what's going on in the city.

"Because it's crazy," the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WJAR. "The police can only do so much."

She tells WJAR that there should be surveillance, speed cameras and more attention from officials.

"You can’t trust this area now. This area used to be where you can leave kids and kids could walk home and things like that," she told WJAR. "I don’t even let my 13-year-old walk home no more.”

An investigation into Wednesday's attempted abduction is ongoing.