Providence woman arrested in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death

Ariel Acosta, 31, was taken into custody in connection to the hit-and-run death of Edwin English, 57

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR-TV

A woman has been arrested in Providence, Rhode Island, in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man who was struck by an SUV on New Year's Eve.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that Ariel Acosta is facing a charge of hit and run death resulting. Additional charges are possible against the 31-year-old Providence woman.

On Dec. 31, police responded to North Main Street near Rochambeau Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. and found a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Edwin English, 57, was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Jan. 9, WJAR reports.

No other information was available.

