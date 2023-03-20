Public Housing Complex in Boston's North End to Receive Major Renovations

New funding to renovate a public housing building in Boston's North End neighborhood is expected to be announced on Monday.

Several officials, including Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Stephen Lynch, are expected to make the announcement during a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the Ausonia Homes building, which is located on Fulton Street.

$1.75 million in federal funding has been secured to help the Boston Housing Authority move forward with major renovations and upgrades at Ausonia, including modern heating systems, and better air quality and insulation, according to a news release from the city.

More details to come.