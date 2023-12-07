quincy

Quincy man hit by vehicle while riding motorized bicycle

A driver hit a 69-year-old man on a motorized bicycle Thursday in Quincy, Massachusetts, leaving him with life-threatening injuries

A 69-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit while riding a motorized bicycle in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Quincy Police Department said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hobart Street and Taylor Street.

The victim, a Quincy resident, was found lying on the ground. He was transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, an 81-year-old Quincy woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-745-5824.

