New Hampshire

Woman critically injured after being ejected from pickup in crash during snow squall

The collision happened around 5:25 a.m. Thursday on Route 16 in Rochester, New Hampshire

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

A New Hampshire woman is fighting for her life after police say she was ejected from her pickup truck in a crash that occurred during a snow squall early Thursday morning.

State police said they responded to Route 16 south, commonly known as the Spaulding Turnpike, in the area of Exit 15 in Rochester around 5:25 a.m. for a report of a single motor vehicle crash. At the time of the crash, the area was experiencing a sudden snow squall.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 44-year-old Rachel Maschino, of Milton Mills, was headed south, approaching Exit 15, when it came upon slower moving traffic due to the weather and roadway conditions, according to police. Maschino took evasive actions in an effort to avoid a collision, which led to her losing control of her vehicle and striking a guardrail along the Exit 15 off-ramp.

Following the initial impact, police said the pickup rolled over and Maschino was ejected from the vehicle. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A passenger in the pickup, 25-year-old Timothy Yeaton, also of Milton Mills, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

As a result of the crash, the Exit 15 southbound off ramp was closed for several hours to allow for treatment of the injured parties and the investigation of the crash scene. Rochester police and fire and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation assisted state police at the crash scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Bourque, who is leading the investigation, at Daniel.J.Bourque@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire stories

child sex abuse 20 hours ago

NH husband, wife arrested over child sex abuse imagery

murder Mar 18

2 women killed in Miami murder-suicide were NH college student-athletes

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us