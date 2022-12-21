Racist Graffiti Found in Wayland

Officials in Wayland, Massachusetts, are investigating racist graffiti found near Wayland High School Wednesday morning.

Police and Wayland Public Schools are investigating the graffiti, which was described in a joint statement from the acting town manager, acting police chief and school committee chair as a racist message. It was found at the Wayland Community Pool, which is next to the high school, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We do not tolerate any acts of hate in Wayland and we want to reassure our community that we are taking this incident very seriously. The person or people found responsible for this hateful message will be held accountable," Acting Chief Ed Burman said.

Wayland police said they have been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League New England.

A recent report from the FBI on hate crimes shows the highest numbers reported in a decade, even amid concerns that the data is incomplete.

More details on the investigation were not immediately available. Anyone with informationis asked to call Wayland police at 508-358-4721.