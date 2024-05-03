Workweek ends partly cloudy, cooler before the next warm up

The downpours (and thunder) from last evening delivered a crushing blow to our warm temperatures. We're left with the cloudy aftermath Friday morning and face an uphill climb to get the sun back.

Onshore breezes aren't helping either. They’ll attempt to feed the cloud deck and keep the overcast intact. Despite that, I'm still seeing some breaks this afternoon as little pockets of dry air move in from northern New England.

We're also married to these coolish temperatures through the weekend. While not March-like, we'll struggle to make 60 in spots near the coast. Away from the coast, by just a few miles, we should fare better.

Sunday is the soggy day this weekend. It's then that we'll all have a hard time reaching deep into the 50s.

As you might have noticed from your apps, the start to next week is looking a lot warmer (and drier). Although we slide into more wet weather by the middle of next week, it seems the temps will hold in the "respectable" range of the mid-60s.

This signals a significant change in the pattern overall, despite its propensity for rain into the latter half of the week.

Have a great weekend!