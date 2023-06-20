Local

Maine

Ram on the run in Maine, says Cape Elizabeth Police Department

Police are asking the public to report the ram's whereabouts to officials if they spot it

By Sophia Pargas

Cape Elizabeth Police Department

A ram has been on the run in Maine for several days, and was last seen in Cape Elizabeth, according to officials.

The animal was grazing in Richmond when it escaped from its owner, Cape Elizabeth police told News Center Maine.

The last sighting of the ram was in the Broad Cove neighborhood where it roamed for several hours.

The ram's owner is asking anyone who spots the ram to report the whereabouts to officials and to avoid chasing it themselves.

