Rapid COVID Tests a Must for Some This Thanksgiving

Some travelers are looking for that extra layer of protection before visiting their families. As many make their way to see their family for the first time in a long time, travelers are packing another item with their luggage: rapid COVID test kits.

They cost about $20 and you can get results in minutes. Here is what you need to know:

Check the expiration date. It is recommended that you blow your nose before you start using the test, and don't touch the end of the swab before taking your sample.

After you put the swab in the solution, make sure you check the result's exact time.

"We’ve also known the virus can stay within your system for some time without showing symptoms," said Faisal Usman of Roxbury. "At least if you get tested ahead of time then you can isolate yourself and not spread it any further.”