Local

COVID-19

Rapid COVID Tests a Must for Some This Thanksgiving

Here is what you should know about these rapid test kits

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some travelers are looking for that extra layer of protection before visiting their families. As many make their way to see their family for the first time in a long time, travelers are packing another item with their luggage: rapid COVID test kits.

They cost about $20 and you can get results in minutes. Here is what you need to know:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Check the expiration date. It is recommended that you blow your nose before you start using the test, and don't touch the end of the swab before taking your sample.

After you put the swab in the solution, make sure you check the result's exact time.

Local

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

The Most Congested Roads in Mass. on Thanksgiving Day

Weather 2 hours ago

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

"We’ve also known the virus can stay within your system for some time without showing symptoms," said Faisal Usman of Roxbury. "At least if you get tested ahead of time then you can isolate yourself and not spread it any further.”

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Thanksgivingcovid-19 testingThanksgiving dinnerThanksgiving travel
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us