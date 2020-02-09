Local
Record Number of Open Meeting Complaints Resolved in 2019

The Massachusetts attorney general's office has resolved a record number of complaints about violations to the state's open meeting law.

The law requires that most meetings of public bodies, such as boards of selectmen and school committees, be held in public.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said her office resolved a historic 351 complaints in 2019. That's a dramatic increase compared to the 235 complaints resolved in 2018.

Violations include the failure to respond to a request for meeting minutes and convening in executive session for an improper purpose. The 200-member Massachusetts Legislature has exempted itself from the law.

