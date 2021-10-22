Red Sox' ‘Kyle from Waltham' Buys Dinner for First Responders Ahead of Game

Red Sox outfielder and beloved honorary member of the Waltham community Kyle Schwarber continues to impress his fans — and his newfound community.

The MLB All-Star, who has become affectionally known as a "Kyle From Waltham" — despite his Ohioan origins — donated pizza to local police and fire departments ahead of Friday night's Game 6 against the Astros.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Special Thank You to @kschwarb12 for hooking up the men and women of Waltham Fire Department with pizza for tonight’s game. LETS GO RED SOX! pic.twitter.com/nYJ02QjVOK — Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) October 22, 2021

The son of a decorated police chief and part of a family with many ties to first responders, Schwarber wanted to surprise the department before the game.

Schwarber earned the nickname thanks to Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis, who dubbed him "Kyle from Waltham" on his Section 10 podcast. The nickname has since grown in popularity, and Schwarber does not seem to mind.

The Red Sox player has recently embraced the nickname famously rocking a Waltham Hawks T-shirt during a press conference earlier this week.