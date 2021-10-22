Local

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox' ‘Kyle from Waltham' Buys Dinner for First Responders Ahead of Game

The son of a decorated police chief and part of a family with many ties to first responders, Schwarber wanted to surprise the department before the game.

Kyle Schwarber
Getty Images

Red Sox outfielder and beloved honorary member of the Waltham community Kyle Schwarber continues to impress his fans — and his newfound community.

The MLB All-Star, who has become affectionally known as a "Kyle From Waltham" — despite his Ohioan origins — donated pizza to local police and fire departments ahead of Friday night's Game 6 against the Astros.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The son of a decorated police chief and part of a family with many ties to first responders, Schwarber wanted to surprise the department before the game.

Schwarber earned the nickname thanks to Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis, who dubbed him "Kyle from Waltham" on his Section 10 podcast. The nickname has since grown in popularity, and Schwarber does not seem to mind.

Local

Boston Oct 21

Watch ‘The Final Word' Boston Mayoral Forum on NECN

Boston 2 hours ago

Accused Driver in Dorchester Hit-and-Run That Injured 11-Year-Old Appears in Court

The Red Sox player has recently embraced the nickname famously rocking a Waltham Hawks T-shirt during a press conference earlier this week.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxMassachusettsred soxWalthamKyle Schwarber
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us