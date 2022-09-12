Registration for 127th Boston Marathon Opens Monday

Registration will open Monday morning for the 127th running of the iconic Boston Marathon, which is slated for April 17, 2023.

Runners will be able to register for the marathon starting at 10 a.m. Monday, until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. That process is done on the Boston Athletic Association's platform, called Athlete's Village. Athletes will find the registration application on their profile homepage.

The applications submitted this week will be reviewed by the BAA, taking into account the amount of time an athlete has run under their qualifying standard. Once the organization has reviewed all qualifying times and applications, runners will be notified whether or not they've been accepted to the marathon.

For qualifiers, the entry fee is $225.

The Boston Athletic Association encourages participants of the marathon to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, but proof of vaccination will not be required as of now for the 2023 Boston Marathon.