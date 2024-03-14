Report of attempted kidnapping under investigation in Lexington

Police in Lexington, Massachusetts, are investigating a report that a masked man tried to grab a child who was playing in a backyard Thursday afternoon.

The child, described as being in elementary school, told police they were playing in the backyard on Wood Street when someone grabbed them from behind and put a hand over their mouth. The child got free and ran away for help. It happened around 2 p.m., according to police.

The suspect was described only as male, wearing all black and a ski mask.

Anyone who may have seen something unusual in the area or with any additional information is asked to call Lexington police.

