Residents asked to shelter in place amid police presence in Nashua

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, shut down part of Ledge Street Tuesday afternoon and asked neighbors to shelter in place.

Details were limited, but police said on social media shortly before 3 p.m. that Ledge Street was closed between 1st Street and 8th Street, noting there was "a large police presence in the area."

Authorities asked people to avoid the area, with residents being urged to stay indoors.

Ledge St from First to Eighth is shutdown. There is a large police presence in the area, the residents in the area should shelter in place. All other traffic please avoid the area. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) December 5, 2023

No further information was immediately available.