Residents asked to shelter in place amid police presence in Nashua

Part of Ledge Street in Nashua, New Hampshire, was closed while police said they had a large presence in the area

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, shut down part of Ledge Street Tuesday afternoon and asked neighbors to shelter in place.

Details were limited, but police said on social media shortly before 3 p.m. that Ledge Street was closed between 1st Street and 8th Street, noting there was "a large police presence in the area."

Authorities asked people to avoid the area, with residents being urged to stay indoors.

No further information was immediately available.

