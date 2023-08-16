Rhode Island team set for start of Little League World Series

The Smithfield, Rhode Island, Little League team is scheduled to play its first game of the Little League World Series on Wednesday.

They are scheduled to take on Henderson, Nevada, at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Taking the mound for Rhode Island will be 12-year-old Connor Curtis, who hit three home runs and had 14 strikeouts to defeat Connecticut in last week's regionals.

"He's excited, he was missing home for a little bit and now I think he's finally calmed down and realizing what an experience it is, I think it's awesome it's gonna be great for all of them," Connor's mom, Melissa Curtis, told WJAR. "They're having fun, I'm getting pictures and missing him."

Events in Williamsport kicked off earlier this week with a Grand Slam Parade, where the Rhode Island team hopped on its own float and traveled through the streets downtown. Residents back home in Smithfield held a "Rhode Island to Williamsport" pep rally to raise money and show support for the local team.

The tournament runs from Aug. 16-27. In all, there are 20 teams -- 10 from the U.S. and 10 international teams. A team from Maine is also competing in the Little League World Series. They are scheduled to take on Seattle, Washington, at 3 p.m. Thursday.

