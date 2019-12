A dead humpback whale has washed ashore at a Rhode Island beach.

The Providence Journal reports that the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said it received a report of a dead whale at the Charlestown Breachway on Sunday.

The 20-foot whale is expected to remain there until at least Wednesday, when a team from the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut plans to conduct a necropsy, weather permitting. The carcass showed no visible signs of injury.