RI Capitol Police sergeant charged with assault at court complex in Warwick

A Rhode Island Capitol Police sergeant was charged Wednesday with assault over an incident the week before at a court complex in Warwick, state police said.

A contractor had accused Sgt. David Sweeting of assault at the Noel Judicial Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 9, police said. He was placed on administrative leave the next day, when the complaint was lodged.

Sweeting turned himself in for an arraignment on the charge of simple assault on Wednesday and was released ahead of a court hearing next week.

Police didn't provide more details about the incident for which Sweeting was charged, including whether he was on duty at the time.