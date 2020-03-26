RI Gov. to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Raimondo yesterday announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 132.

The new cases include five men and three women, according to yesterday's press conference.

The news conference comes as new regulations on retail and grocery stores are set to go into effect at 5 p.m.

At that time, businesses will not be permitted to have more than 20% of the fire capacity in the store at one time.

Stores are required to count people coming in and out of the business and mark off six feet of spacing in lines.

Self-serve food, like buffets and salad bars, have been banned.

Stores are required to have exclusive hours for high-risk populations, such as seniors.

Officials continue to emphasize the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the disease.