RI Governor ‘Feeling Very Good' After Undergoing Medical Procedure

He is reportedly "feeling very good" and is expected to maintain his scheduled appearances on Tuesday

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is expected to return to work Tuesday after undergoing an unscheduled medical procedure over the weekend, according to WJAR-TV.

“This weekend, the Governor underwent a minor, unscheduled routine medical procedure to address an issue with his urinary tract," his office said in a statement. "The procedure was a success and there will be no long-term impacts."

McKee is reportedly "feeling very good" and is expected to maintain his scheduled appearances on Tuesday as previously announced.

