Local

rhode island ice cream store

RI Ice Cream Shop Closes Due to Customer Behavior

Brickley’s Ice Cream said in a Facebook post that its South Kingstown store will remain closed after two men who were told they could not eat their ice cream on the store’s patio Sunday verbally abused staff

Ice Cream Stock Generic Getty
Getty Images

Scoops of Various Ice Creams

" data-ellipsis="false">

A popular Rhode Island ice cream shop is shutting down for the rest of the summer because customer behavior has gotten out of hand.

Brickley’s Ice Cream management said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the South Kingstown store will remain closed after two men who were told they could not eat their ice cream on the store’s patio Sunday verbally abused the staff.

One of the men almost got into a fight with another customer who tried to intervene, they said.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Jul 13

Massachusetts Man Drowned Off of RI Beach

Rhode Island Jul 11

Top Adviser to RI Governor Resigns After DUI Arrest

"This is unacceptable and is becoming unsafe for both our staff and customers," the post said.

The patio is reserved for people waiting for their orders, management said.

Brickley’s Narragansett store will remain open.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

rhode island ice cream storeSouth Kingstown
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us