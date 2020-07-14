RI Ice Cream Shop Closes Due to Customer Behavior

A popular Rhode Island ice cream shop is shutting down for the rest of the summer because customer behavior has gotten out of hand.

Brickley’s Ice Cream management said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the South Kingstown store will remain closed after two men who were told they could not eat their ice cream on the store’s patio Sunday verbally abused the staff.

One of the men almost got into a fight with another customer who tried to intervene, they said.

"This is unacceptable and is becoming unsafe for both our staff and customers," the post said.

The patio is reserved for people waiting for their orders, management said.

Brickley’s Narragansett store will remain open.