Local

Rhode Island

RI Men Abducted Postal Worker Over Missing Cocaine, Police Say

Authorities arrested the men after intercepting three packages containing 3 kilograms of cocaine.

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Four men face charges in Rhode Island after authorities say they kidnapped a postal worker who they mistakenly believed had stolen a shipment of their cocaine.

The Boston Globe reports the men were engaged in a scheme to ship drugs from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island and became convinced the mail man had stolen one of their packages. They held the man at gunpoint and forced him to take them to his home, but released him when they realized their error.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The incident was reported to police, who uncovered the larger plot to import drugs. Authorities arrested the men after intercepting three packages containing 3 kilograms of cocaine.

Four men face kidnapping and drug charges. A fifth suspect faces only drug charges. It was unknown Saturday whether the men, who are residents of Providence and Johnston, are represented by attorneys.

More Rhode Island News

Providence Nov 1

Rhode Island Priest Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

coronavirus Nov 3

Rhode Island Begins Receiving COVID Shots for Kids 5 to 11

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandPOLICEdrugsCocaine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us