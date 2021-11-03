Rhode Island Begins Receiving COVID Shots for Kids 5 to 11

More than 10,000 doses of Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot are expected in Rhode Island Wednesday to begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.

The state Department of Health in a statement Wednesday said that 900 doses had already arrived and 9,900 additional doses were expected during the day. The children’s doses are one-third of the amount given to teens and adults.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s shot for children, opening a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said the federal approval is the “next big step towards protecting all Rhode Islanders from COVID-19.”

Thousands more doses are expected in Rhode Island in the coming days. Because much of Rhode Island’s vaccine for this population is still in transit, the vaccine may not be available in some settings for several days, the health department said. There are about 80,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state.

More than 130 vaccination clinics will be held at schools. A list is available online.

Some primary care providers are enrolled with the state to vaccinate younger children. The state-run site in Cranston is vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 beginning Wednesday afternoon. Pharmacies are expected to begin vaccinating the age group this weekend.