RI middle school principal accused of driving under the influence

A Warwick, Rhode Island, middle school teacher is accused of driving under the influence on St. Patrick's Day, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Jeffrey Goss, 54, was arrested Sunday after being involved in a crash on Route 24 in Tiverton, WJAR reported, citing a police report.

Goss smelled like alcohol and appeared disoriented and off-balance, police said. He allegedly admitted to drinking several beers at bar in Seekonk, Massachusetts.

After failing to pass a field sobriety test and refusing a breathalyzer, Goss was taken into custody, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We are aware of a non-school related incident involving one of our building administrators and are actively investigating the situation," wrote the Warwick School Committee and superintendent in identical statements to WJAR.

Goss is expected to be arraigned Thursday. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

The 54-year-old is the third Warwick school official arrested on DUI charges in a year, WJAR reported.