RI offers COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Misquamicut Beach

The state will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday

A trip to the beach in Rhode Island this weekend might also end being good for your health.

The state Department of Environmental Management and the state Department of Health are partnering to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, officials said in a statement.

The clinic — which will offer the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — is open to beach employees and visitors, and state residents as well as non-residents are eligible for a shot. People getting a shot must be 18 years old or older.

The vaccine is free, but normal parking fees will still apply, officials said.

